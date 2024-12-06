Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EB. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 54.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the second quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.20.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

