Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,911 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Expensify were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXFY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Expensify by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 19,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Expensify by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 28,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

EXFY opened at $3.49 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.29 million, a PE ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

In related news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 29,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $13,399.40. This trade represents a 88.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,095 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $25,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,309.60. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,517 shares of company stock valued at $512,180. Insiders own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

