First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives $17.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at First Commonwealth Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen acquired 2,919 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $49,593.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at $979,014.77. This trade represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 67.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,068 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

NYSE FCF opened at $18.63 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

