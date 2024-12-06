FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get FMC alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth $2,265,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 27.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 483.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $5,323,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 87.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FMC. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.