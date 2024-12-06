Fmr LLC Has $79.48 Million Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fmr LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,907 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.68% of Saia worth $79,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Saia alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $412,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Saia by 11.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Saia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,707,000 after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. The trade was a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saia from $465.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens upped their target price on Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $516.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.