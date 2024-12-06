Fmr LLC Has $87.06 Million Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,218,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010,985 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.11% of UWM worth $87,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UWM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 342,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 67,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 1,743.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 366.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 179,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. UWM Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -173.91%.

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,344. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UWMC. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UWM in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.53.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

