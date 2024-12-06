Fmr LLC Increases Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,822,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767,714 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.14% of Astria Therapeutics worth $86,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 480,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 152.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 189,727 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.