Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.91% of FTI Consulting worth $74,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $199.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.93 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.52.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

