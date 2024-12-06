Fmr LLC Sells 7,974,222 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 76.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,469,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,974,222 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $77,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 3,116.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.76. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

