FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FTI Consulting worth $23,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 2.5 %

FCN stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.93 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FTI Consulting

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.