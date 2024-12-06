FY2024 Earnings Estimate for AIRI Issued By Taglich Brothers

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Industries Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Air Industries Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -24.78 and a beta of 0.25. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

