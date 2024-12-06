FY2024 Earnings Forecast for ELAN Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley downgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 345,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 261,559 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $839,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $55,599,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $572,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

