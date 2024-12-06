FY2024 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Decreased by Analyst

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Desjardins raised shares of Orla Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.51 and a beta of 0.75. Orla Mining has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Kitching Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

