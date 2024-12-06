FY2024 EPS Estimates for Stella-Jones Reduced by Analyst

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.75. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$99.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.00.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$73.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.69. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Stella-Jones has a 12 month low of C$67.13 and a 12 month high of C$98.00.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Cuddihy acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$70.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,424.00. Also, Director Rhodri Harries acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$69.50 per share, with a total value of C$347,500.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $753,042 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

