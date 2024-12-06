FY2024 EPS Forecast for KULR Technology Group Raised by Analyst

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KULR Technology Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of KULR Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $286.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 3.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 479,026 shares during the last quarter. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

