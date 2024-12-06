GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading Up 2.9% on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $420.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $343.06 and last traded at $341.70. 742,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,445,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.92.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,978,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 5.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.45.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

