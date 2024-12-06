Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Saia were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 869,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,566,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Saia by 15.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,707,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $516.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.24. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.59.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

