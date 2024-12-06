Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys New Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.67.

In other news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $14,970,137. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $2,367.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,781.45. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,099.74 and a 12-month high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

