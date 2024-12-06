Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 861 Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,490,787.12. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $470,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,855,113.60. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,819 shares of company stock worth $4,823,261 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUOL stock opened at $373.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $378.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.70.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

