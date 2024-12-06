Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 62.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $74.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 588.89%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

