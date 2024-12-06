Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $205,000 in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 185.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

SLAB stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $154.91. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

