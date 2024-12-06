Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $294,000 in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,085 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,287,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,141,000 after buying an additional 532,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,359,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,799,000 after acquiring an additional 184,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 811,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 71,694 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

NYSE:PB opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,157.60. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $346,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,934.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $604,114 in the last three months. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

