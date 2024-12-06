Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $229,000 Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Assurant by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.4 %

AIZ stock opened at $225.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,240.44. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.50.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

