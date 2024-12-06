Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New $256,000 Investment in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,180,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,183,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,377,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,826 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.78. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

