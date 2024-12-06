Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 55.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Integer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Integer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on ITGR shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Integer from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.
Integer Price Performance
Shares of Integer stock opened at $139.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.99. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.
Integer Profile
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
