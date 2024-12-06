Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 276.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth $67,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CAKE. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Keith Carango sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $653,178.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,052.76. This represents a 46.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $865.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.06%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.