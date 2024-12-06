Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.61. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

