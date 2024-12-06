Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 155,273 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,273 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,556.68. This represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

