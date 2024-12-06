Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 2,550 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

