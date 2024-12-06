Glenmede Trust Co. NA Takes $209,000 Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,575,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,642,000 after buying an additional 279,375 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NICE by 22.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,356,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,325,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 49.7% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,188,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,168,000 after purchasing an additional 394,715 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NICE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,693,000 after purchasing an additional 117,749 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 12.5% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,051,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,759,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson cut their target price on NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.85 and its 200-day moving average is $174.44. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $151.52 and a one year high of $270.73.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

