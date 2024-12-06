Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth $369,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 441.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 127,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

