Greencore Group’s (GNC) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.66) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

LON:GNC opened at GBX 219.02 ($2.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £982.71 million, a PE ratio of 2,190.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 94.05 ($1.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 228.17 ($2.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 202.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.73.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

