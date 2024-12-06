Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. This represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HASI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HASI opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.26%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

