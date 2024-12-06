HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,143,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after acquiring an additional 199,582 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 38.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,571 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 325,999 shares during the period. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 202.6% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 432,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 289,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE:HDB opened at $67.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $68.41.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

