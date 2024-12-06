Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HWX. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upgraded Headwater Exploration to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.46.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.3 %

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.96 on Tuesday. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$5.88 and a 52 week high of C$8.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

