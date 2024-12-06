Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Heineken Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Heineken has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $52.92.
Heineken Company Profile
