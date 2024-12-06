Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Heineken has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

