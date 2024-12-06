HSBC Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Bunzl Price Performance

BZLFY opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

