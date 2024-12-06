HSBC Downgrades Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
BZLFY opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00.
About Bunzl
