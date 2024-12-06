ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,809 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICL. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ICL Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ICL Group from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

