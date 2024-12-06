Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 138,295 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 170.5% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.3% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 155,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total transaction of $7,157,129.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,578 shares of company stock valued at $40,553,696. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $442.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $364.13 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software giant reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Microsoft had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup reduced their target price on Microsoft from $500.00 to $497.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

