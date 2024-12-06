Information Analysis Announces Appointment of Greg Lipschitz as Executive Chairman

Get alerts:

On December 4, 2024, Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) revealed a significant change within its leadership team. The company, also known as Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., disclosed the promotion of Greg Lipschitz, its current director, to the position of Executive Chairman. This decision was made public through a press release issued on the same day.

According to the announcement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing, Greg Lipschitz is set to take on the role of Executive Chairman at Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. The company has stated that it does not have any immediate plans to revise or supplement the information contained in the release.

While this development marks a noteworthy transition within the organization, the company emphasized in its filing that the details provided in the Exhibit 99.1 should not be considered as “filed” per the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and therefore, are not subject to the Act’s liabilities. The information contained in the press release is not intended to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other related documents, unless explicitly specified.

In line with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company disclosed the inclusion of financial statements and exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 comprises the press release dated December 4, 2024, pertaining to Greg Lipschitz’s appointment as Executive Chairman.

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., which operates under the name Information Analysis, can be reached at 888-237-6412 and is headquartered in Kenmore, NY.

This information has been presented in compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Securities and Exchange Commission. For further details and updates, interested parties are encouraged to refer to the original Form 8-K filing submitted by Information Analysis.

This concludes the report on the recent development at Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a subsidiary of Information Analysis.

