Insider Buying: APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bulpitt purchased 250,000 shares of APQ Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,329.97).
APQ Global Price Performance
Shares of APQ Global stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. APQ Global Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.57.
About APQ Global
