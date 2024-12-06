Insider Buying: APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ – Get Free Report) insider Wayne Bulpitt purchased 250,000 shares of APQ Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,329.97).

Shares of APQ Global stock opened at GBX 6.50 ($0.08) on Friday. APQ Global Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 8 ($0.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.34. The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 million, a P/E ratio of -91.43 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.57.

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Channel Islands. The company invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

