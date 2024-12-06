Insider Buying: Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Insider Acquires 21,244 Shares of Stock

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) insider Matthias Seeger purchased 21,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £19,969.36 ($25,480.87).
Shares of LON CARD opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.24) on Friday. Card Factory plc has a twelve month low of GBX 78.80 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.25 ($1.84). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 90.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.40. The company has a market capitalization of £338.94 million, a PE ratio of 812.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.
Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.
