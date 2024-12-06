Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires £150 in Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £150 ($191.40).

Nick Sanderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Nick Sanderson bought 47 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of £148.52 ($189.51).

On Monday, September 9th, Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £25,362.24 ($32,362.18).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 301 ($3.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. Great Portland Estates Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 288 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 441 ($5.63). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 319.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 340.85.

Great Portland Estates Cuts Dividend

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Great Portland Estates’s payout ratio is currently -1,188.12%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London’s property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

