Insider Buying: Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET) Insider Buys 14,000 Shares of Stock

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc (LON:IGET – Get Free Report) insider Helen Galbraith bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £43,680 ($55,735.61).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON IGET opened at GBX 310 ($3.96) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 302.09. Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 266 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.82 ($4.06).

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 3.13 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

