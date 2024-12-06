Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Acquires £10,831.08 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele acquired 20,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £10,831.08 ($13,820.44).

OAP3 opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.59) on Friday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 50.50 ($0.64). The stock has a market cap of £410.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,152.50 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

