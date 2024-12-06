Insider Buying: On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Purchases £25,107.17 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Morton bought 12,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £25,107.17 ($32,036.71).

On the Beach Group Stock Up 12.5 %

OTB opened at GBX 234 ($2.99) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £390.76 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. On the Beach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 127.75 ($1.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.01). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 156.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 148.67.

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,111.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.30) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.81) to GBX 187 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On the Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

