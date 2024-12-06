Insider Buying: Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Buys 25,252 Shares of Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Marie Holive acquired 25,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,949.08 ($25,455.00).

LON:TIG opened at GBX 88.30 ($1.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £220.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1,261.43 and a beta of 0.60. Team Internet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 76.40 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.65). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 150.44.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

