Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Insider Sells £33,845.80 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) insider Rob Coldrake sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of £218.36 ($278.63), for a total value of £33,845.80 ($43,187.19).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £219.70 ($280.34) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of £122.50 ($156.31) and a 1 year high of £224.10 ($285.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £39.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,874.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is £190.58 and its 200-day moving average price is £167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £188 ($239.89) to £203 ($259.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £201.47 ($257.08).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

