Insider Selling: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Sells 106,910 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban sold 106,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.14), for a total transaction of £262,998.60 ($335,585.81).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Phil Urban acquired 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £136.23 ($173.83).

On Friday, October 11th, Phil Urban bought 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £139 ($177.36).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

LON:MAB opened at GBX 250 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 320 ($4.08). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 260.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.38. The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,578.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

