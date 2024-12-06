Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $261,000 in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Camping World by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 350,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Camping World by 42.8% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 228,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Camping World by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. The trade was a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Camping World Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CWH opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -72.46%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

